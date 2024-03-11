Telangana couple allegedly poisons and kills two daughters, flees the scene

MAHABUBABAD: A couple allegedly killed their two daughters on Saturday night at Ankannagudem hamlet in Seethampet village of Mahabubabad district. The victims were identified as 11-month-old Jaswitha and three-year-old K Lohitha. The girls’ father K Anil Kumar and mother Devi fled their home after killing their daughters.

While relatives claimed that Anil Kumar and Devi killed the girl children as they were worried about raising them, locals attributed the couple’s gruesome act to their constant fight with each other. However, the exact reason for the murder is yet to be known. According to preliminary police investigation, the couple gave the girls milk laced with poison.

According to Garla SI N Jeeenath Kumar, after the girls drank poisoned milk and fell into deep sleep, the couple fled. Anil’s father Venkanna, who runs a general store in the village, noticed his son’s absence in the morning. When he went to his son’s house, he found the two girls dead.The bodies were shifted to the Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Search on for accused

The police have registered a case and launched a search to nab the couple who fled after killing their daughters