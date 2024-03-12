Asad takes a dig at Centre, says understand chronology

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday alleged that the Centre deliberately notified implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Asaduddin said that the CAA was divisive and based on Nathuram Godse’s thought.

“Aap chronology samajhiye, pehle election season aayega phir CAA rules aayenge (You understand the chronology — first election season will arrive, then CAA rules will come),” Asaduddin posted on X platform.

“Our objections to CAA remain the same. CAA is divisive & based on Godse’s thought that wanted to reduce Muslims to second-class citizens. Give asylum to anyone who is persecuted but citizenship must not be based on religion or nationality. The govt should explain why it kept these rules pending for five years & why it’s implementing it now. Along with NPR-NRC, CAA is meant to only target Muslims, it serves no other purpose. Indians who came out on the streets to oppose CAA NPR NRC will have no choice but to oppose it again,” he added.