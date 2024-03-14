GHMC set to restore rickety Begumpet, RK Puram RoBs

HYDERABAD : The Road Over Bridges (RoBs) at Begumpet and RK Puram in Secunderabad are in a state of neglect due to lack of maintenance. Their present condition makes one wonder if they are safe and durable.

A large number of commuters take the Begumpet RoB from Somajiguda and Ameerpet to proceed to Prakash Nagar, Paradise and Secunderabad and vice versa. The RK Puram RoB helps people commute between Sainikpuri, A S Rao Nagar and ECIL.

Residents frequently complain of damage to expansion joints which is leading to excessive vibration to RoBs when the trains pass underneath.

The present condition of the RoBs has prompted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up restoration of Begumpet and RK Puram RoBs at an estimated cost of `20 crore and `6 crore , respectively, on the lines of Adikmet RoB near Jamia Osmania. GHMC officials said they had appointed a private agency as consultant to conduct a detailed investigation in April and July 2022.

Tests carried out

The agency conducted investigations, including non-destructive test such as ultrasonic pulse velocity test, rebound hammer test, carbonation test and the half-cell potential difference measurement test.

They said that in the report submitted to the civic body, the RoBs were found to be wanting in reinforcement, severe corrosion of main re-bars observed in girders, diaphragms and deck slab. During the monsoon season the water leakage is observed from the diaphragms and the girder portions causing rusting of the exposed reinforcement affecting the strength of the structure.