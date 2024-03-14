Telangana HC rejects petition on Razakar

HYDERABAD : The Telangana High Court has disposed of a writ petition seeking a stay on the release of the movie “Razakar, Silent Genocide of Hyderabad.”

The petitioner, the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), represented by its secretary Mohammed Wasiq Nadim Khan, filed the petition citing concerns over potential law and order issues. The high court remarked that seeking a stay on the release based solely on the movie trailer did not constitute sufficient grounds for intervention, particularly in the absence of a challenge to the CBFC certificate. The petitioner contended that the portrayal of communal vocabulary and scenes of war, sexual violence, and killings in the movie trailer could inflame tensions among various communities.

The film is set to be released on March 15 and depicts the untold story of the Hyderabad Liberation Movement of 1948.