Don’t be surprised if BJP wins 13 seats in Telangana: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, BJP candidate from Chevella for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, on Thursday said that no one should be surprised if the saffron party wins 12 to 13 seats in Telangana.

Addressing the media here, he said that the BJP has witnessed “highest growth” in south India in the last two years. Stating that the BJP’s vote share in Chevella grew from seven per cent to 22 per cent in the last elections, he expressed confidence in securing the seat. “We could even win in Nalgonda and Khammam. Don’t be surprised if we win in the Old City too,” he added.

Accusing the Opposition of spreading misinformation on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he said: “Opposition has been spreading misinformation and creating apprehension among Muslims that they are going to lose their citizenship. This is nothing but a bundle of lies,” he said.

He said that it was Narendra Modi who sanctioned a highway for Chevella and alleged that the project was delayed because the previous government failed to procure land.