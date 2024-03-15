Yadadri temple EO shifted over protocol

NALGONDA: The state government on Thursday transferred Yadadri Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple executive officer M Ramakrishna Rao and has appointed A Bhaskar Rao in his place.

According to sources, the transfer was effected at the behest of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy following a controversy regarding the failure to accord protocol to the Deputy Chief Minister recently.

The alleged breach of protocol came during the recent visit of the chief minister, deputy chief minister and other ministers to Yadadri temple.

Bhaskar Rao, the newly-appointed executive officer, previously served as additional collector of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and had been suspended. After his suspension was revoked, he has been posted as Yadadri temple executive officer.

Some controversies have arisen recently in the Yadadri temple due to the lack of sufficient space for VIPs to sit for the blessings of Vedic pundits. Taking note of this, the temple authorities recently purchased 10 new 9-inch tall stools.