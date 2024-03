YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: A dormitory hall with a capacity of accommodating 1,000 people atop Yadagirigutta was opened on Friday. Previously, when the temple was renovated, the dormitories were replaced with guest houses and halls. Devotees used to sleep atop Yadagirigutta, believing that it cures ailments and grants offspring, causing inconvenience during renovations. The authorities converted the old Shiva Bala temple into the dormitory, complete with bathroom and locker facilities.