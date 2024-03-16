Jithender Reddy joins Congress, made adviser

HYDERABAD: BJP national executive member and former Mahbubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy on Friday joined the Congress fold. Immediately after, the state government issued orders appointing him its special representative at Delhi and also adviser (sports affairs) with Cabinet rank.

Jithender Reddy joined the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC in-charge for Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi.

It may be recalled that Revanth had called on Jithender Reddy at his residence on Thursday and invited him to join the Congress.

BJP denied Jithender Reddy the Lok Sabha ticket and fielded DK Aruna from Mahbubnagar. Unhappy with this decision, the former MP resigned from the saffron party on Friday. In his resignation letter to BJP national president JP Nadda, he said that the saffron party suffered severely after the change of state leadership from Bandi Sanjay to G Kishan Reddy.