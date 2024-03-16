Water from Brahmana Vellemla by next monsoon

NALGOND: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that water will be released to all the canals under the Brahmana Vellemla project by the next rainy season.

On Friday at Brahmana Vellemla village in Nakrekal constituency, he laid foundation stones for the redevelopment of Nalgonda-Munugode road, estimated to cost Rs 30 crore, extension of the Brahmana Vellemla section of the Narketpally-Mungode road, and the Nalgonda-Mungode-Chityala via Nerada road. The minister pledged to establish a camp office in Brahmana Vellemla, to address the needs and issues of the residents.