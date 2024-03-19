Telangana

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeks quashing of proceedings

Arvind, who vehemently contests the accusations, asserts that he has been falsely implicated in the matter.
Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind Kumar Photo | Twitter/ANI
HYDERABAD: BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind has filed a criminal petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking quashing of ongoing proceedings in a case filed against him over alleged derogatory remarks he made against BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on July 14, 2022.

The case was filed by V Ravikumar, alleging that the Nizamabad MP had used derogatory words against the then CM and degraded his image to create hate and incite disaffection towards the BRS-led state government.

Arvind, who vehemently contests the accusations, asserts that he has been falsely implicated in the matter. He contended that his participation in a press meet on July 14, 2022, as a member of the opposition party, was merely an exercise of his democratic right to criticise the government’s policies and actions. The petitioner alleges that Ravikumar lodged a “spurious” complaint with a malicious intent to tarnish his reputation.

The HC is scheduled to hear Arvind’s petition on March 22.

