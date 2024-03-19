Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind seeks quashing of proceedings

HYDERABAD: BJP Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind has filed a criminal petition in the Telangana High Court, seeking quashing of ongoing proceedings in a case filed against him over alleged derogatory remarks he made against BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on July 14, 2022.

The case was filed by V Ravikumar, alleging that the Nizamabad MP had used derogatory words against the then CM and degraded his image to create hate and incite disaffection towards the BRS-led state government.

Arvind, who vehemently contests the accusations, asserts that he has been falsely implicated in the matter. He contended that his participation in a press meet on July 14, 2022, as a member of the opposition party, was merely an exercise of his democratic right to criticise the government’s policies and actions. The petitioner alleges that Ravikumar lodged a “spurious” complaint with a malicious intent to tarnish his reputation.

The HC is scheduled to hear Arvind’s petition on March 22.