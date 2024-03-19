Telugu singer Mangli takes to social media to clarify that mishap was minor

HYDERABAD: Hours after the news of singer Mangli meeting with an accident was circulated, she, in a social media post, on Monday morning clarified that it was a minor accident and that she is safe and sound.

According to Shamshabad police, Mangli was returning from a programme at Shanti Vanam back to the city around 12.45 am on Saturday. The singer was travelling in her car along with two other persons when a DCM vehicle crashed their vehicle from the rear end.

While news of the accident came to light, rumours of the singer being injured and taken to the hospital spread on social media. However, the police clarified that no injuries were reported in the accident. Only the car’s rear-side indicator was damaged, the police said.

“It was a minor accident and the three persons returned to the city in the same car without any issue,” said a police officer.

The Shamshabad police have registered a case of negligent driving against the driver of the DCM vehicle under Section 279 (rash driving) of the IPC.