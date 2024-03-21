Ramalayam devotees unable to book accommodation as footfall increases

KHAMMAM: An increase in the number of devotees visiting the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam has made it difficult for people to book accommodation provided by the temple management. Currently, on weekdays, more than 4,000 devotees visit the temple, while on weekends, this number surges to 15,000 per day.

Previously, the average daily footfall was 1,000 to 2,000 on weekdays and 2,000 to 4,000 on weekends.

The majority of visitors to the temple come from the middle and lower-middle classes and are usually unable to afford the high prices charged by private lodges.

Therefore, they prefer staying in rooms hosted by the temple management as they are cost effective. Even some upper-middle class devotees prefer temple accommodations.

However, the temple can accommodate no more than 130 families in all its rooms.

Speaking to TNIE, Executive Engineer P Ravinder said, “Currently, we have 130 rooms and some cottages. However, these are insufficient to accommodate the increasing number of devotees arriving daily.”

Meanwhile, devotees are urging the government to construct more rooms to accommodate all visitors. During festivals, devotees find it difficult to book accommodation, as even private options are fully occupied.

BV Ramana Reddy, a senior citizen, alleged that despite ample vacant land, temple officials are not taking steps to increase the number of rooms.

G Ramakrishna from Kurnool said, “We travelled a long way for darshan and explore the nearby tourist spots, but we faced difficulties finding accommodation near the temple.”