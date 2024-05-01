Telangana reels under heatwave as temp crosses 46 degrees Celsius mark

HYDERABAD : The state experienced its highest maximum temperature of the season on Monday, with mercury levels soaring past the 460C mark, intensifying the ongoing severe heatwave.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society report, Jagtiyal and Nalgonda emerged as the hottest spots, both recording a scorching 46.20C, with a red code warning for extreme temperatures.

Heatwave conditions were reported in Nalgonda due to the extreme temperatures.

Besides Nalgonda, Kairmnagar remained the second hottest district at 460C, followed by Siddipet at 45.90C and Mancherial at 45.70C for the highest maximum temperature.

Other districts which recorded above 450C temperatures in the red alert category were - Mulugu and Jogulamba Gadwal at 45.60C, Nirmal at 45.50C, Warangal at 45.40C, and Jangaon, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Kumurambheem Asifabad at 45.30C, and Mahabubabad at 45.10C.

The temperature levels in all the other districts crossed the 430C mark with Hyderabad at 43.20C highest maximum temperature.

The TSDPS report projected a stark contrast in the temperature levels from the same day last year when the maximum temperature levels were below 400C mark and the highest temperature was 39.70C, a significant 70C temperature difference.

The IMD said that dry weather will prevail due to low-level southerlies and south-westerlies. The maximum temperatures will also remain above 45 0C in all the districts till May 4 and an orange alert has been issued for the same.

In addition, a yellow warning has been issued for heatwave conditions in several districts for the next four days.

The city will also experience hot and dry weather with the maximum and minimum temperatures of 420C and 290C respectively, for the next 48 hours.

