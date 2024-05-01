Three held for sale of fake oxytocin injections in Telangana

HYDERABAD : the Task Force, South-West Zone team, along with the Mangalhat police, on Tuesday raided Banwarilal Suresh Kumar Bansal, a cattle feeding shop near Jet Cafe, Old Mallepally, Hyderabad, for involvement in the illegal sale of fake Oxytocin injections, which were being sold at exorbitant prices to customers. As a result, a large quantity of Phenol I.P. injections were seized, and three individuals were arrested.
The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar Gupta, 70, a businessman residing in Goshamahal, Lala Babu Yadav alias Bunty, 35, an injection preparer and auto driver residing near Sikh Chowni, and Abdul Haji, 28, a housekeeper residing in Mallepally.
The seized materials included 100 injection bottles (each containing 200 ML), 1 bottle of acetic acid (2 litres), 12 bottles of Phenol I.P. (carbolic acid crystal I.P.), along with a bucket, mug, and mixing bowl.
Notably, Oxytocin injections have been banned by the government due to their misuse in the veterinary field. The prime accused, Lala Babu Yadav, devised a plan to prepare fake Oxytocin injections by diluting Phenol I.P. with acetic acid and water. Abdul Haji, who works as a housekeeper, supplied Phenol to Lalu. Once prepared, the fake injections were supplied to Suresh Kumar Gupta, who operates the cattle feed shop and other dairies in and around the city.
When asked about why the accused possessed these injections, they falsely claimed that the injections would increase milk production in cattle. However, the injections posed a significant danger to both the cattle and the individuals consuming the milk produced by them.
A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Suresh was also found indulging in cases of similar sort previously in the Habeeb Nagar Police Station.