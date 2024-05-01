Three held for sale of fake oxytocin injections in Telangana

HYDERABAD : the Task Force, South-West Zone team, along with the Mangalhat police, on Tuesday raided Banwarilal Suresh Kumar Bansal, a cattle feeding shop near Jet Cafe, Old Mallepally, Hyderabad, for involvement in the illegal sale of fake Oxytocin injections, which were being sold at exorbitant prices to customers. As a result, a large quantity of Phenol I.P. injections were seized, and three individuals were arrested.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar Gupta, 70, a businessman residing in Goshamahal, Lala Babu Yadav alias Bunty, 35, an injection preparer and auto driver residing near Sikh Chowni, and Abdul Haji, 28, a housekeeper residing in Mallepally.

The seized materials included 100 injection bottles (each containing 200 ML), 1 bottle of acetic acid (2 litres), 12 bottles of Phenol I.P. (carbolic acid crystal I.P.), along with a bucket, mug, and mixing bowl.