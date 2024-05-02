ECI extends polling hours in most booths in Telangana by an hour

HYDERABAD : Barring Maoist-affected Assembly constituencies in the state, the ECI has decided to increase the polling hours in 17 Parliamentary Constituencies by an additional one hour (from 7 am to 6 pm). A notification to this effect was issued by the ECI on Wednesday.
The decision to extend the polling time on May 13 was made at the request of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to increase the voter turnout in 106 Assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary constituencies. This decision was prompted by representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates, as well as the prevailing hot summer and severe heat wave situation in the state.
The Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, and Bhongir.
In addition, polling in five Assembly constituencies of Khanapur (ST), Adilabad, Boath (ST), Nirmal, and Mudhole falling in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, as well as three Assembly constituencies of Dharmapuri (SC), Peddapalle, and Ramagundam of the Peddapalli (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, will also be conducted between 7 am and 6 pm.
Similarly, in six Assembly constituencies of Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, and Wardhannapet (SC) falling in the Warangal (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm.
Three Assembly constituencies of Dornakal (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), and Narsampet falling in the Mahabubabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency will also have polling hours extended from 7 am to 6 pm.
Additionally, five Assembly constituencies of Khammam, Palair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), and Sathupally (SC) falling in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency will see polling between 7 am and 6 pm. In the Maoist-affected 13 Assembly constituencies of Sirpur, Asifabad, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, and Aswaraopeta, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm as per the notification issued last month.
DATA IN A NUTSHELL
Parliamentary segments: 17 (SC-3, ST-2, General-12)
Total Nominations filed: 1,488
Numbers of candidates who filed nominations: 893
Total number of nomination papers rejected : 428
Total number of nominated candidates : 625
Candidates withdrawn : 100
Contesting candidates: 525 (475 males & 50 females)
Number of segments that require three ballot units: 7
Number of segments that requires two ballot units: 9
Number of segments that require one ballot unit: 1
Employees drafted for election duty: 2,79,519
Total seizures: Rs 212 crore, (Cash: Rs 81 crore, Liquor: Rs 46 crore, drugs & narcotics: Rs 26 crore, precious metals: Rs 30 cr freebies and other items: Rs 27 crore
Number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies allotted: 155. Additional CAPF companies requested: 66. Police personnel from other states: 20,000
Number of complaints received on voter helpline 1950: 1227
Total electorate in the state 3,32,32,318 (Male voters: 1,65,28,366, female voters : 1,67,01,192, transperson voters: 2,760)
Senior citizens: 1,93,754, PwDs : 5,27,486. Voters aged between 18 to 19 years : 9,20,313, Service voters: 15,970
Total number of polling stations: 35,809. Constituency with highest number of Polling Stations: Malkajgiri (3226)
Auxiliary polling stations: 453
Ballot units: 1,09,941
Control units: 44,906
VVPATs: 50,135
Critical polling stations: 9,900
Percentage of Distribution of Voter Information Slips completed : 47 percent
Total number of cases filed : 7,185
Prohibition and excise : 6,560, narcotics & drugs: 287, IPC Cases: 309, RP Act: 29.
No. of 12D applications received for home voting : 24,974
Number of 12D applications accepted: 23,248 (Senior citizens 10,362, PwDs 11,032, Essential Services 1,854)
Home voting from May 3 to 6
Expenditure observers: 34
General observers: 17
Police observers: 9