ECI extends polling hours in most booths in Telangana by an hour

HYDERABAD : Barring Maoist-affected Assembly constituencies in the state, the ECI has decided to increase the polling hours in 17 Parliamentary Constituencies by an additional one hour (from 7 am to 6 pm). A notification to this effect was issued by the ECI on Wednesday.

The decision to extend the polling time on May 13 was made at the request of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to increase the voter turnout in 106 Assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary constituencies. This decision was prompted by representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates, as well as the prevailing hot summer and severe heat wave situation in the state.

The Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, and Bhongir.