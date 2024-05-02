Telangana

ECI extends polling hours in most booths in Telangana by an hour

Three Assembly constituencies of Dornakal (ST), Mahabubabad (ST), and Narsampet falling in the Mahabubabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency will also have polling hours extended from 7 am to 6 pm.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday| Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
S Bachan Jeet Singh

HYDERABAD : Barring Maoist-affected Assembly constituencies in the state, the ECI has decided to increase the polling hours in 17 Parliamentary Constituencies by an additional one hour (from 7 am to 6 pm). A notification to this effect was issued by the ECI on Wednesday.

The decision to extend the polling time on May 13 was made at the request of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer to increase the voter turnout in 106 Assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary constituencies. This decision was prompted by representations received from various political parties and contesting candidates, as well as the prevailing hot summer and severe heat wave situation in the state.

The Lok Sabha constituencies where polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm include Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Zaheerabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool (SC), Nalgonda, and Bhongir.

In addition, polling in five Assembly constituencies of Khanapur (ST), Adilabad, Boath (ST), Nirmal, and Mudhole falling in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, as well as three Assembly constituencies of Dharmapuri (SC), Peddapalle, and Ramagundam of the Peddapalli (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, will also be conducted between 7 am and 6 pm.

Similarly, in six Assembly constituencies of Station Ghanpur (SC), Palakurthi, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, and Wardhannapet (SC) falling in the Warangal (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, polling will take place between 7 am and 6 pm.

Additionally, five Assembly constituencies of Khammam, Palair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), and Sathupally (SC) falling in the Khammam Lok Sabha constituency will see polling between 7 am and 6 pm. In the Maoist-affected 13 Assembly constituencies of Sirpur, Asifabad, Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Manthani, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Pinapaka, Yellandu, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, and Aswaraopeta, polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm as per the notification issued last month.

DATA IN A NUTSHELL

  •  Parliamentary segments: 17 (SC-3, ST-2, General-12)

  •  Total Nominations filed: 1,488

  •  Numbers of candidates who filed nominations: 893

  •  Total number of nomination papers rejected : 428

  •  Total number of nominated candidates : 625

  •  Candidates withdrawn : 100

  •  Contesting candidates: 525 (475 males & 50 females)

  •  Number of segments that require three ballot units: 7

  •  Number of segments that requires two ballot units: 9

  •  Number of segments that require one ballot unit: 1

  •  Employees drafted for election duty: 2,79,519

  •  Total seizures: Rs 212 crore, (Cash: Rs 81 crore, Liquor: Rs 46 crore, drugs & narcotics: Rs 26 crore, precious metals: Rs 30 cr freebies and other items: Rs 27 crore

  •  Number of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies allotted: 155. Additional CAPF companies requested: 66. Police personnel from other states: 20,000

  •  Number of complaints received on voter helpline 1950: 1227

  •  Total electorate in the state 3,32,32,318 (Male voters: 1,65,28,366, female voters : 1,67,01,192, transperson voters: 2,760)

  •  Senior citizens: 1,93,754, PwDs : 5,27,486. Voters aged between 18 to 19 years : 9,20,313, Service voters: 15,970

  •  Total number of polling stations: 35,809. Constituency with highest number of Polling Stations: Malkajgiri (3226)

  •  Auxiliary polling stations: 453

  •  Ballot units: 1,09,941

  •  Control units: 44,906

  •  VVPATs: 50,135

  •  Critical polling stations: 9,900

  •  Percentage of Distribution of Voter Information Slips completed : 47 percent

  •  Total number of cases filed : 7,185

  •  Prohibition and excise : 6,560, narcotics & drugs: 287, IPC Cases: 309, RP Act: 29.

  •  No. of 12D applications received for home voting : 24,974

  •  Number of 12D applications accepted: 23,248 (Senior citizens 10,362, PwDs 11,032, Essential Services 1,854)

  •  Home voting from May 3 to 6

  •  Expenditure observers: 34

  •  General observers: 17

  •  Police observers: 9

Heatwave
Telangana polling hours

