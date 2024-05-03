HMWSSB MD directs officials to finish ORR reservoir works by June

HYDERABAD : HMWSSB Managing Director C Sudarshan Reddy inspected the under-construction water reservoirs at Tukkuguda, Pahadishareef, Sultanpur, Kashangutta, Gurramguda, Kammaguda, Tirumala Nagar and Nandi Hills taken up under Package 1 of the ORR Project Phase-2. He directed the officials to complete the works by next month.

Later, he visited the Saheb Nagar division office and reviewed the records of the tankers at the filling station. The MD said that under the current package, 33 water reservoirs are under construction. Works for 22 of them are already completed and they are now operational, he said, adding that the construction works of the remaining 11 reservoirs are 90% completed.

Sudarshan directed officials to complete the works by June. Additionally, he highlighted the laying of a new pipeline covering 1522.27 km is nearing completion. The focus is given to inspecting inlet and outlet works and officials have been directed to expedite the works.

ORR project phase-2

Phase-2 of the ORR project is progressing with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore. It includes the setting up of 73 new service reservoirs with a capacity of 138 million litres and the expansion of the pipeline network by 2,988 km. Upon completion, it is projected to benefit 3.6 lakh families and 25 lakh people. Seven municipal corporations, 18 municipalities and 24 gram panchayats are set to benefit from the initiative.

Package-1 and 2

In this segment, 33 service reservoirs and 1,522 km of pipeline network are being constructed at a cost of `613 crore. It will cover seven mandals: Saroornagar, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Hayathnagar, Ibrahimpatnam, Ghatkesar and Keesara and is expected to benefit 4.36 lakh people.

The second package covers the construction of 38 new service reservoirs and a pipeline network covering 1,270 km at a budget of `587 crore. This package covers five mandals — Rajendranagar, Shamirpet, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Patancheru, RC Puram and Bollaram — and is expected to benefit 1.96 lakh people.