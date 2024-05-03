Minister Ponnam Prabhakar blackmailing granite bizmen: BJP leader Rudrama

KARIMNAGAR : Levelling fresh accusations against the ruling Congress, BJP Sircilla Assembly segment in-charge Rani Rudrama claimed that the grand old party sold the ticket for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency to the highest bidder. Additionally, she also accused Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar of extorting money from granite businesspersons.

Claiming that the minister was threatening to cancel the licences of those transporting fly ash from NTPC, she said that one of the blackmailing victims even gifted him a Toyota-brand car.

Reacting to the allegations, TPCC spokesperson M Rohit Rao asked how much the BJP had taken from MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is seeking re-election from Karimnagar, to nominate him, Additionally, he challenged Rudrama to provide evidence for her accusations.

Swearing on a portrait of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, Rohit said all the claims by the BJP are false.

Additionally, the TPCC spokesperson claimed that Rudrama was making such comments to get recognised by the high command.

Congress district women wing president Karra Satya Prasanna alleged that Rudrama took an `18 crore loan from the Laxmi Vilas Bank and never repaid it. “She returned to normal life with her luxury cars. People should ask where she got the money to buy those high-end vehicles,” she asked.