From our Archives

1977: Cong sweeps TG region in post-Emergency LS polls

In the March 1971 elections, the Telangana Praja Samithi (TPS) led by Marri Chenna Reddy had won 10 seats. However, by September 1971, the TPS had merged with the Congress. In the 1977 elections, the first LS polls held after Indira Gandhi’s Emergency was lifted, the Janata Party swept North India and came to power at the Centre. But in the Telangana region, the Congress bagged all the 15 seats, defeating the Janata Party—Congress for Democracy—CPM combine

Congress’s Jalagam Kondala Rao, brother of Chief Minister Jalagam Vengala Rao, won from Khammam. T Lakshmi Kantamma had won from Khammam on a Congress ticket in the three previous elections and in 1971, had been one of three candidates — along with the party’s Nizamabad and Adilabad nominees — to defeat the Telangana Praja Samithi. In 1977, she shifted to the Janata Party and contested on its ticket from Secunderabad but lost by around 4,000 votes to the Congress’s MM Hashim

In March 2024, the then Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned and went on to contest elections on a BJP ticket from South Chennai. Similarly, in 1977, RD Bhandare, the Governor of united Andhra Pradesh, resigned from his post in February. He was fielded by the Congress from Bombay North-Central constituency and lost to the CPM candidate

Three BRS MLAs have now joined the Congress ahead of the polls. Party-hopping was prevalent even in 1977 with 17 opposition legislators joining the Congress before the LS polls

Inputs: Manda Ravinder Reddy

Research: Amrutha Kothapally