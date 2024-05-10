PM Modi to visit Hyderabad on May 10

HYDERABAD: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Friday, vehicular movement will be restricted in parts of the city between 4 pm and 8 pm.

As per the PM’s schedule, he will arrive at the Begumpet airport and proceed to LB Stadium for a public meeting organised by the BJP. Thereafter, traffic will be restricted or diverted in his travel route: Begumpet airport - Hyderabad Public School - Greenlands - Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa island junction - Raj Bhavan - Khairatabad flyover - NTR Marg - Telugu Thalli junction - Ravindra Bharathi - LB Stadium. After the meeting, the PM will return on the same route back to the airport.

Vehicular movement will either be stopped or diverted in the regions surrounding LB stadium if needed, the police said.

Traffic diversions will be in place at AR Petrol Pump junction, BJR statue and Sujatha school junction.

Commuters travelling from AR Petrol Pump junction towards BJR statue will be diverted towards Nampally, while those travelling from Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump via BJR statue will be diverted towards SBI gunfoundry - GPO Abids circle - Nampally station road. Traffic coming from Sujatha school lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building will also be diverted towards Nampally.

Junctions to be avoided between 4 pm and 8 pm

Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet Flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Greenlands, Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Island), Raj Bhavan Road, Panjagutta, VV Statue, Khairatabad flyover, Ambedkar Statue, NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad Traffic Police Junction, Basheerbagh, BJR Statue Circle, SBI Gunfoundry, Abids Circle, A.R. Petrol Pump (Public Gardens), Nampally, KLK Building, Liberty, Himayath Nagar, Assembly, MJ Market, Hyderguda.