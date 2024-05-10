Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary’s mom joins Congress

HYDERABAD: In another jolt to the BRS, K Shankaramma, mother of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary joined the Congress in the presence of AICC In-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Thursday.

Shankaramma contested from Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in 2014 elections on a BRS ticket and lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Shankaramma expressed her discontent with the BRS, alleging that she had faced injustice within the party, which led her to join the Congress. She credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood to Telangana, acknowledging the sacrifice of her son, Srikantha Chary. She urged everyone in Telangana to vote for the Congress party.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam accused the BRS and BJP of attempting to deceive the people to win the elections. He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain what his government has done for the state in the last 10 years.

He criticised the BJP’s plan to win 400 seats in the upcoming elections, suggesting that their ultimate intention is to abolish reservations and change the Constitution. He said that the fear of defeat has grown so intense that Modi has begun making statements unbecoming of a leader of his stature. He added that he had never seen a PM openly target a specific community during public meetings.

He claimed that Congress would win 13 seats with a significant majority, predicting that the winning margin in the Nalgonda seat would be the highest in the country. He declared that the BRS wouldn’t secure even a single seat, while Congress is in close contests with the BJP in three seats and with the MIM in one seat.