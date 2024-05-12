Canvassing ends in Telangana, ball now in voters’ court

HYDERABAD: After months of sweat and toil by leaders and cadre, campaigning for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana drew to a close at 6 pm on Saturday.

Campaigning began on a dull note but picked pace over a month ago, reaching a crescendo in the last 15 days. For the high-stakes battle, all the three major political parties in the state deployed their top leaders, including the prime minister, Union home minister, chief ministers and leaders of Congress and BRS. National leaders, and key figures from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the state’s ruling party, engaged in extensive campaigning which culminated in press conferences in Hyderabad.

The BJP intensified its campaign significantly compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections, deploying a host of leaders in Telangana, as part of its southward expansion plans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the charge with nine public meetings, including a roadshow in Malkajgiri, covering 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed eight public meetings, including a roadshow in Secunderabad and Hyderabad, covering eight Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP national president JP Nadda addressed six public meetings, including a roadshow in Malkajgiri, covering six Lok Sabha constituencies. Other prominent leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers from various BJP-ruled states, also actively participated in the campaign, addressing multiple meetings and gatherings.