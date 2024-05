HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that Narendra Modi will continue to be prime minister till 2029 and said there is no confusion in the party in this regard. The BJP leader was responding to remarks made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that Modi himself had fixed 75 years as upper age limit to remain prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said, “I want to tell Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance partners that you have nothing to be happy about Modiji turning 75 and there is no such provision in the BJP’s constitution. Narendra Modi will complete his tenure and he will continue to lead the country in the future. There is no confusion in the BJP about it,” Amit Shah said. He alleged that the leaders of the opposition alliance know that the NDA will cross the 400-mark and yet they are spreading “misconceptions”.

Responding to the allegations of the Congress that the BJP will remove SC, ST and OBC reservations, Shah said that they have no such agenda. He said that they have had full majority in Parliament in the last two terms, and they never initiated any steps as alleged by the Congress. He said that the BJP’s priorities were construction of Ram mandir, abrogation of Article 370, mahila reservations, and continuing SC, ST and OBC reservations.

He also clarified that his party is not against reservations for Muslims, but against the idea of quota on the basis of religion. He, however, reiterated that the BJP will remove four per cent reservations for Muslims after coming to power in Telangana.