Owaisi nudges AIMIM workers to back Congress candidates in Telangana

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi indirectly appealed to voters to back Congress candidates to ensure that the BJP nominees face defeat.

The MP stressed that this election was not about ‘Mamu’ (K Chandrasekar Rao) but to remove the BJP from power.

“If you don’t understand this, I am saying again clearly. Secunderabad mey motay ku jitaao (make the fat man win in Secunderabad). Nizamabad mey jissku sufaid baal zyaada hai ussku jitaao (in Nizamabad, make the one who has more gray hair win). Chevella mey dublay ku jitaao (In Chevella, make the slim man win),” he told MIM activists.

Addressing a public meeting at Khilwat, Owaisi also spoke about the two nation theory while training guns at the BJP.

Noting that the sacrifices to attain Independence were made by both Hindus and Muslim, he said: “Who said that Muslims and Hindus are two different nations? Did we say that? No, we did not. We want to remind the PM and the BJP who say that voting for the AIMIM is equal to voting for Pakistan. Aren’t you [BJP] ashamed? Two nation theory was spoken by you people, your hero said Hindus and Muslims are two different nations, your hero wrote it in his book.”

He asserted, “We were born in this land and will die in this land. Listen BJP, RSS, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, there won’t be another exodus.”