Ticket turmoil: Private bus fares surge amid poll travel rush in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the State Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh are to be held simultaneously on Monday, a surge in passenger traffic from the city was witnessed on Saturday.

While passengers travelling via AP and Telangana RTC buses continued to benefit from the regular fares, those opting for private operators faced steep hikes in ticket prices, from 75% to 100%.

To accommodate the influx, TSRTC deployed an additional 400 to 450 special buses on Friday and Saturday along various routes, primarily to Vijayawada and Kurnool.

“The buses are allocated based on passenger traffic. We are plying them to several districts like Rajahmundry, Guntur, Ongole, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam. Typically the regular number of buses to AP stands at 280,” a source within RTC told TNIE.

With a daily ridership of approximately 55 lakh, including services like Super Luxury, Palle Velugu, Deluxe, Express among others, the pre-election period has seen a surge to four to five lakh passengers with majority of them traveling to AP.

For voters travelling to remote areas of Telangana, around 1,500 special buses have been added over the four days from JBS, Uppla, LB Nagar, MG Bus and other terminals.

“Those travelling to the interiors of Telangana are likely to travel on Sunday evening or Monday morning. The passengers who belong to far-off districts like Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Achampet and others will travel on Sunday evening and the ones from nearby places like Warangal on Monday morning,” a source said.

Despite booking tickets two weeks in advance, passengers opting for private buses to AP found themselves compelled to pay exorbitant fares. The ones who tried to book RTC buses earlier for cheaper fares were left dejected by full bookings.