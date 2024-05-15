Increase in toll plaza counters, traffic diversions help tackle post-poll rush in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As people headed back to Hyderabad after exercising their franchise in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of Telangana, heavy vehicular traffic congestion was witnessed at toll gates in Rachakonda Commissionerate. However, Rachakonda traffic police, along with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), imposed traffic diversions and increased counters at the Panthangi toll gate to manage the flow of vehicles.

Speaking to TNIE, Rachakonda Traffic DCP Sreenivasulu said: “Traffic at toll gates was controlled effectively. No untoward incidents were recorded. Voters from Hyderabad who travelled to Andhra Pradesh wasted no time in casting their votes early in the morning and returned to the city by evening, adding to the toll gate traffic within Rachakonda Commissionerate.”

“Throughout the evening until around 10 pm, vehicles from AP and various villages in Telangana continued pouring into the city without any problems because of effective management by police. By Monday night, the rush was cleared. However, another wave of traffic started on Tuesday morning, which was controlled by 11 am, utilising a single lane of a newly constructed bridge in Batasingaram, connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada. This move streamlined vehicle flow and reduced traffic snarls,” the DCP added.

The Panthangi toll gate falls under the jurisdiction of both Chotuppal and Vanasthalipuram traffic police of Rachakonda Commissionerate. However, with all traffic wing police assigned to election duty, senior officers from the Rachakonda traffic wing and zonal police office stepped in to manage the situation.

“I myself was at the toll gate approximately for four hours with the traffic wing being assigned election duty,” Sreenivasulu said.