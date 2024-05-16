Consume less than 5 grams of salt per day for healthy life, stress doctors

HYDERABAD: During the World Salt Awareness Week, observed from May 13 to May 19 this year, doctors stressed the need to limit sodium intake in the diet, which they said was responsible for a range of health issues from hypertension, blood pressure, to heart and kidney ailments.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), “World Salt Awareness Week aims to encourage the implementation of evidence-based interventions to reduce salt consumption in the population to protect cardiovascular health and help prevent many other diseases. This year’s theme is ‘It’s time to shine the spotlight on salt,’ highlighting the issue of the ‘hidden’ salt (sodium) in many processed and ultra-processed products. In many countries, three-quarters of sodium in the diet comes from ultra-processed and processed foods, such as bread, sauces and dressings, crackers and cookies, ready-to-eat meals, processed meats, and cheeses”.

A 5% DV (Daily Value) is low sodium serving per day and a 20% DV is high sodium serving per day.

The recommended DV of salt intake as per the WHO is 5 grams per day, which is approximately equal to one tablespoon. Doctors underlined ultra-processed food items as the major contributors for excess intake of salt.

Explaining the two types of salt consumption, Dr Shiva Raju K, head of the Medicine department at a leading private hospital, told TNIE, “When we talk about salt intake, we need to see the visible and invisible salt which is consumed on a daily basis. We can limit the amount of visible salt, which is used in the daily cooking, but we have no control over the invisible salt, which is present in the ultra processed, packed food items as well as street and junk food. We inadvertently consume more salt through these food items. ”