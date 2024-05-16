Telangana-bPASS to process all building permits, layout approvals

HYDERABAD: The state government has issued instructions that all types of building permissions, occupancy certificates (OCs) and layout permissions, group housing permissions, (except change of land use) that fall within the gram panchayats limits under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) jurisdiction will now be exclusively processed through Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-bPASS).

As per the orders issued in the last week of April, any new applications except change of land use will not be entertained in the Development Permission Management System (DPMS).

Citizens can apply via the TS-bPASS website: https://tsbpass.telangana.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the growth in the number of applications received through TS-bPASS every quarter shows that there is a rise in construction activity in the state. As many as 82,815 applications were received in the first quarter (April–June) of the last financial year (2023–24). A total of 4,380 applications have been received till the last week of April this year.

Sources said that from the last quarter of 2020 till April 23, over 2.81 lakh applications were received. In the previous financial year’s first quarter (April–June 2023), approximately 21,523 applications were submitted, followed by 19,060 applications in the second quarter (July–September 2023), 20,065 in the third quarter (October–December 2023), and 22,167 in the fourth quarter (January-March 2024).