Temperature to dip further in Telangana after light rains

HYDERABAD: On Wednesday, the state experienced light rains and decreased mercury levels. Light rains and thundershowers with surface winds of around 40 kmph were experienced at isolated places in the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Vikarabad as per IMD reports.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over east Vidarbha and surrounding regions at 0.9 km above mean sea level, and under its influence, the state will experience light to moderate rains or thundershowers with gusty winds at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for the same for most of the districts till May 19.

As of Wednesday, the maximum temperatures remained well below 43°C with the highest maximum temperature of 42.3°C in Jagtial, while the city’s highest maximum temperature was 39.9°C in Kapra.

The maximum temperatures are expected to further drop below 40°C in the next five days and the state has moved from orange to yellow alert for the same.

The city, in the next 48 hours is very likely to experience light to moderate rains or thunderstorms and gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph, while maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37°C and 26°C respectively.