Gene on X chromosome has role in male fertility, find Hyderabad researchers

HYDERABAD: In a first, Dr K Thangaraj, Dr P Chandra Shekar and Dr Swasti Raychaudhuri at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad have identified that the gene ‘TEX13B’ is essential for male fertility and development of sperm cells.

Other institutions involved in the study, which was published in the ‘Human Reproduction’ journal, are the Infertility Institute and Research Center (IIRC) at Mamata Fertility Hospital in the city, Institute of Reproductive Medicine in Kolkata and the Genetic Research Centre at ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health in Mumbai.

Using next-generation sequencing (NGS), the researchers compared all gene coding regions (exons) between infertile and fertile males. “We found two causative mutations in the TEX13B gene, of which one was exclusively found in infertile men and other one is found much more frequently in infertile men compared to fertile control men,” said Dr Umesh Kumar, the first author and a former PhD student of CCMB, who is presently a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Michigan, US.