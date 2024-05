HYDERABAD: A two-hour spell of heavy rain on Thursday afternoon brought Hyderabad to a standstill — citizens stranded, traffic jammed, roads inundated and power cuts galore.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Nalgonda district recorded 102.8 mm, Nagarkurnool district 101 mm, Khariatabad in Hyderabad recorded 90.3 mm, Shaikpet 87.5 mm, Amberpet 85.3 mm and Nampally 83 mm.

The rain left commuters struggling with traffic jams at major junctions while most arterial roads and lanes were inundated, making it impossible for traffic to flow smoothly. Power outages were reported from most parts of the city from early afternoon till late evening.

Taking advantage of the people’s misery, cab aggregators increased fares sharply. However, there was little relief for those willing to pay the exorbitant amounts since the wait time stretched on and on.

R Malathi, who was travelling from Shaikpet to Rajendranagar, had to wait for one hour before she could get a cab and still had to pay a much higher fare than on normal days.

A Rajesh, another commuter, said he parked his two-wheeler at a fuel station and booked an auto to reach his workplace. However, the journey appeared to be never-ending as traffic jams were the order of the day.

People also took to social media platform ‘X’ to share their agony of being stranded in the rain, power cuts, water-logged streets and several other issues.