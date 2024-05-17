Jubilee Hills restaurants found flouting hygiene norms

HYDERABAD: Task Force teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety inspected three restaurants and food outlets — 36 Downtown Brew Pub, Makau Kitchen and Bar and Naturals Icecream — in Jubilee Hills on Thursday and found that food items were stored in unhygienic conditions. Additionally, the officials found that these establishments were storing expired food items and had cockroach infestations in the storage section apart from broken tiles near the tandoor or bhatti area.

At 36 Downtown Brew Pub, the FSSAI Task Force Team discovered expired food articles such as Sneha chicken, Done’s button mushroom, hoisin sauce and Knorr chicken sauce powder which were discarded. Semi-prepared food articles were stored inside the refrigerator without proper covers. Dustbins were found open without lids, and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available with the food business operator, they added.

At Makau Kitchen and Bar, the team found expired food articles such as Sneha chicken, Bull-Dog vegetable and fruit sauce, Mala’s orange marmalade, Tiparos fish sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise, misbranded cashew packets and fungus-infected cashew nuts inside the store room, which were discarded. Both vegetarian and meat item were stored together in a single fridge without proper labelling and lids. Live cockroaches were found in the store area, and broken tiles were observed near the bhatti area, officials said.