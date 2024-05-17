Secunderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat late by five hours

HYDERABAD: The Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, which was scheduled to depart at 3 pm was delayed by five hours on Thursday, according to the SCR.

The train (No. 20834) was rescheduled to leave at 8 pm. Several passengers were seen expressing their disappointment over the decision on X, as they would not be able to reach their destinations in time. The train takes around 8 hours and 30 minutes to cover the journey between the two cities. It may be mentioned here that the second Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam was virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024.