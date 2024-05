HYDERABAD: In order to boost its revenues, the state government has decided to revise the market value of lands.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday instructed officials concerned to take steps to revise the market value of lands. The chief minister, along with Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, held a meeting with officials of revenue-generating departments like Commercial Taxes, Stamp and Registrations, Excise and Mining.

During the meeting, it was noted that the rates of land have increased dramatically across the state, but the income from registrations and stamps has not risen accordingly. The main reason for this was the disparity between the market value and the actual sale price of land.

The previous government had increased the land value and registration charges in 2021, but there is still a huge difference between the market value of land and the selling price in many places.

As per rules, the market value of land has to be revised every year. The chief minister directed the officials to take steps to revise the prices.

Revanth asked the officials to ensure the revision of market values should be scientifically determined and the regulations of the Registration and Stamps department should be strictly followed.

He suggested that the market prices of land should be revised in such a way that it promotes the real estate and construction sector along with boosting the revenue of the state. Revanth also advised the officials to study the extent of stamp duty compared to other states to determine whether it should be reduced or increased.