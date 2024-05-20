Dress code for Arjita Sevas at Yadadri temple in Telangana from June 1

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: K Bhaskar Rao, the executive officer of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam at Yadagirigutta, on Sunday announced a mandatory traditional dress code for devotees participating in Arjita Seva at the temple starting June 1.

Devotees attending break darshans, Nithyakalyanam, Joduseva, abhishekams and vratas along with their family members will have to wear traditional attire.

Men are required to wear white clothes, while women should don Punjabi dresses with chunni, sarees or langa voni.

For those unaware of the new regulations, stalls providing traditional clothing will be available. However, this dress code will not apply to ordinary devotees visiting the temple for darshan.

The birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of the temple, will commence on May 20.

Giving details of the festivities, the temple executive officer said that they would be conducted in accordance with Agamashastra traditions.

The celebrations will begin in the morning with Swastivachanam and Vishwaksena Puja, followed by Laksha Kumkumarchana for the goddess and Thiruvedhiseva for the deity in Thiruvenkatapati Alankaram, Bhaskar Rao said. The evening will feature Vasudeva Alankara Seva after Matsyamgrapan and Akurarpana, he said.