‘Chudidar Gang’ strikes at locked SR Nagar house

HYDERABAD : A new group of criminals, dubbed the ‘Chudidar Gang’, has been creating panic in Hyderabad, quite like the infamous Chaddi Gang.

Members of this gang, clad in traditional attire, recently broke into the home of Venkateshwar Rao at Akriti Arcade Apartments in JEC Colony, under SR Nagar police station limits.

CCTV footage shows the gang members, dressed in chudidars and wearing gloves, stealing 40 gm gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash and a laptop. The owners were visiting their native village in AP when the gang struck and discovered the theft upon return.

They filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police who scoured the CCTV footage. The police said that was the first recorded incident in the area involving criminals dressed as women in chudidars. The police believe that the gang members are male, based on their walking style and their shoes.

“We are trying to determine if there have been similar offences with the same modus operandi in other jurisdictions,” a police officer said. “The attire and method used by the burglars suggest a level of planning and familiarity with criminal tactics,” he said.

Police are exploring whether this incident was isolated or part of a larger series of crimes by the ‘Chudidar Gang’. They are also examining links to any past activities of the Chaddi Gang, known for their burglaries while wearing undergarments to avoid easy identification.