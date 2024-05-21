Medaram temple to close on May 29, 30

MULUGU : The president of the Sammakka-Saralamma Pujarula Sangam, Siddaboina Jagga Rao, announced that the Medaram temple will be closed on May 29 and 30 as a protest against the state government over a land dispute.

Jagga Rao said that in 1993, the state government had allocated 1,000 square yards of land in Hanamkonda for the establishment of a building for the Medaram temple management, including the priests.

However, the previous BRS government, using funds from the Medaram temple, Sri Bhadrakali Devasthanam in Warangal and Sri Sitaramligeshwara Temple in Madikonda, Warangal, built a ‘dharmika bhavan’ at the site in Hanamkonda. This building was then allocated for use to the managements of the respective temples.

The organisation’s president alleges that, now, the Bhadrakali temple management are allegedly trying to take over the dharmika bhavan entirely for their needs.

Jagga Rao said that a representation was submitted to Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya and Endowment department officials, but there has been no response. He appealed to the state government to hand over the building to the Medaram temple management, and said that they are ready to pay the entire amount that was required to construct the bhavan.

He announced that the members of the Sammakka-Saralamma Pujarula Sangam will soon protest in front of Dharmika Bhavan in Hanamkonda.