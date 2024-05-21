New primary cell culture facility opened in Osmania University

HYDERABAD : A Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) - Builder Primary Cell culture facility was inaugurated at the department of genetics in the Osmania University on Monday.

The facility is sponsored by the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. The DBY has also sanctioned Rs 8.03 crore for the “DBT-BUILDER Programme - Interdisciplinary Life Science Programme for Advanced Research and Education” project for a period of five years.

The equipment procured under the DBT-BUILDER programme includes Digital PCR, CD Spectrometer, Ultra Centrifuges, Cryostat, high-end servers and workstations, Discovery Studio software, CLC Genomics software, Fluorescent Microscope, CO2 Incubator, and more.

The project also focuses on developing sophisticated common facilities, renovating the Genomics Lab, upgrading the animal house with IVC, enhancing old teaching labs, upgrading the Bioinformatics lab with high-end workstations, renovating the glasshouse, and improving tissue culture facilities and the animal house.

The main objectives of the project are to facilitate interdisciplinary research in emerging areas of Biological Sciences such as genomics, nanobiology, and therapeutics, along with the training of faculty, college teachers, research scholars, and technical assistants in these areas.

Seven project staff have been recruited for this project: Two Project Associate-II, three Project Associate-I, and two Project Assistants.

Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. D. Ravinder, along with the Prof. P. Laxminarayana, Registrar, OU, and Prof. B. Reddya Naik, OSD to the V.C, OU, inaugurated the facility.