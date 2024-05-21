Telangana: Fish prasadam to be administered at exhibition grounds in Nampally from June 8–9

HYDERABAD: The annual free ‘Fish Prasadam’ will be administered to Asthma patients and people with other respiratory ailments at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, at 11 am on June 8 and 9. Asthma patients from various parts of the country come to Hyderabad to receive the fish prasadam.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Bathini’s family members B Amarnath Goud, B Gowri Shankar Goud, B Shiv Shankar Goud, B Santosh Goud and others said that this year Fish Prasadam will be administered on Mrigasira Karti day. Bathini family members will insert a yellow herbal paste into the mouth of a live fingerling. This live fish is then slipped into the throat of a patient. For vegetarian patients, they would prepare a separate medicine with jaggery.

After taking the prasadam, separate prasadam made of a paste is made into pills should be taken on the following occasions for 45 days – Arudra (June 23), Punarvasu (July 8) and Pushyami (July 23). Patients are supposed to follow a strict diet prescribed by the Bathini family. The patients who want to get rid of asthma and respiratory ailments completely, have to take the fish prasadam continuously for four years, they said.

The Bathini family is going to meet Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a day or two to extend support for the smooth conduct of the event. They said that they are in coordination with the authorities of various government departments such as GHMC, HMWSSB, TSRTC, R&B, TGSPDCL, Fisheries and Police department to make arrangements for the successful administration of fish prasadam, they added.

The prasadam has been administered free of cost for the last 178 years.