Telangana state Engineering Common Entrance Test results out, pass percentage at 95.86

HYDERBAD : The TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) examination results were declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education on Monday.

A total of 24,272 candidates — 16,293 boys and 7,979 girls — had registered for the 2024 ECET exam for lateral entry into engineering courses. Out of this, 23,330 candidates appeared for the exam with an overall attendance of 96.12%.

The total pass percentage for all the 11 branches was 95.86, with BSc (Mathematics) recording 100%, while Pharmacy was at 98.48%, followed by computer science & engineering (CSE) at 98.21%.

The examination was conducted for the 11 streams: BSc (Mathematics), chemical engineering, civil engineering, CSE, electrical and electronics engineering (EEE), electronics and communication engineering (ECE), electronics and instrumentation engineering (EIE), mechanical engineering, metallurgical engineering, mining engineering and pharmacy.

Students from Andhra Pradesh grabbed the first rank in three streams of mechanical, chemical and metallurgical engineering, while the rest of the nine streams were topped by the Telangana candidates.

Category wise, SC and ST candidates secured 100% pass percentage in the examination.

In pharmacy, M Sathwika from Mahbubnagar, secured the top position with a score of 111. For mining engineering, Routhu Sai Krishna from Kumurambheem Asifabad, emerged as the topper with a score of 121. In metallurgical engineering, Alavelli Khyateeswar from Visakhapatnam, achieved the highest score of 107. In mechanical engineering, Killi Sriram from Visakhapatnam, stood out with a score of 161.

Reddimalla Yamuna from Khammam, topped in EIE with a score of 90. In EEE, Aluvala Ganesh from Jagtial, secured the top spot with a score of 140. Medisetty Navyasri from Karimnagar, excelled in electronics and communication engineering (ECE) with a score of 146. In CSE, Panchadara Sai Asrit from Medchal, achieved the highest score of 170.

Gedollu Sudhakar Reddy also from Medchal, topped in civil engineering with a score of 166. Banka Manohar from Visakhapatnam, led in chemical engineering with a score of 140. In BSc (Mathematics), Yadagiri Mondaiah from Peddapalli, Telangana, secured the top position with a score of 96.