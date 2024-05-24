Trident sugars clears farmer dues, employee wages still pending

SANGAREDDY: The management of the Trident Sugar Factory in Zaheerabad has finally paid the money it owed to the farmers. However, it is yet to clear the wage arrears for its employees.

Recently, the employees had protested, prompting district collector Valluru Kranthi to intervene and negotiate with the management. As a result, steps were taken regarding the payment of dues.

The factory had announced it will clear the salary arrears of the employees by May 27 and will also settle the pending PF money, GST and other government dues by June.

Furthermore, the management had announced that the factory will be reopened, bringing joy to the farmers. On January 7, the health minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of another private sugar factory at Mootur in Raikode mandal of Sangareddy district.

Assistant Cane Commissioner Rajasekhar said, “The construction of this new factory is progressing rapidly, with crushing expected to begin in October. This factory, also close to Zaheerabad, is seen as a boon for local farmers.”