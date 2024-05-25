Admission schedule for TG-EAPCET, ECET out

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the admission schedule for TG-EAPCET - 2024 and TGECET - 2024.
The schedule was released by Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary, education, and Prof R Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE, on Friday.
The first phase of the online application for TG-EAPCET for admission to engineering and agriculture and pharmacy (A&P) streams will start from May 27 till July 7, with the certificate verification for booked slots from June 29 to July 6, exercising options from June 30 to July 8.
The options for selecting the colleges will freeze on July 8, while the provisional seats will be allotted before July 12 and final reporting will be conducted from July 12 to July 16.
The second phase will begin from July 19 and will be concluded by July 27, whereas, the final phase will be carried out from July 30 to August 8.
The detailed notification for the admission process will from June 19 on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in.
Meanwhile, the online application for TGECET-2024 for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Pharmacy will start from June 8 with the first phase till June 21 and the second phase will be conducted from July 15 to July 25. A detailed notification for admissions will be made available on the website https://tgecet.nic.in on May 30.
POLYCET conducted successfully, Hyd records lowest attendance percentage
Hyderabad: The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) - 2024 was conducted on Friday by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). The entrance examination took place in 259 centres from 11 am to 1.30 pm across the state for admission to diploma courses in engineering streams in government and private polytechnic colleges, as well as diploma courses in non-engineering streams of agriculture, veterinary, and horticulture universities.
A total of 92,808 candidates — 51,618 boys and 41,190 girls — had registered for the examination, out of which 82,809 appeared, with the total candidate attendance standing at 89.23%.
Out of 33 districts, Warangal saw the highest attendance percentage of 93.8%, with 469 candidates appearing for the examination, whereas Hyderabad had the lowest attendance of 85.17%, with 10,095 candidates taking the examination on Friday.