Admission schedule for TG-EAPCET, ECET out

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the admission schedule for TG-EAPCET - 2024 and TGECET - 2024.

The schedule was released by Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary, education, and Prof R Limbadri, chairman, TSCHE, on Friday.

The first phase of the online application for TG-EAPCET for admission to engineering and agriculture and pharmacy (A&P) streams will start from May 27 till July 7, with the certificate verification for booked slots from June 29 to July 6, exercising options from June 30 to July 8.

The options for selecting the colleges will freeze on July 8, while the provisional seats will be allotted before July 12 and final reporting will be conducted from July 12 to July 16.

The second phase will begin from July 19 and will be concluded by July 27, whereas, the final phase will be carried out from July 30 to August 8.

The detailed notification for the admission process will from June 19 on the website https://tgeapcet.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the online application for TGECET-2024 for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Pharmacy will start from June 8 with the first phase till June 21 and the second phase will be conducted from July 15 to July 25. A detailed notification for admissions will be made available on the website https://tgecet.nic.in on May 30.