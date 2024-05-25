Centre for Krishna River Basin studies inaugurated

HANAMKONDA: The Centre for Krishna River Basin Studies was inaugurated at NIT Warangal by Vinod Tare, emeritus professor, IIT Kanpur, and NIT Warangal director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi. The centre will prepare a comprehensive condition assessment of the Krishna river and a management plan for its rejuvenation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said, “The institution’s commitment to addressing water-related challenges through education makes it a significant player in the field of water resources. I am happy that NIT Warangal has been chosen by NRCD to establish the Centre for Krishna River Basin Management Studies.