Centre for Krishna River Basin studies inaugurated

The centre will prepare a comprehensive condition assessment of the Krishna river and a management plan for its rejuvenation.
The Centre for Krishna River Basin Studies was inaugurated by Prof Vinod Tare, Centre for Ganga Basin Management and Studies (cGanga), Emeritus Professor, IIT Kanpur, and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi.
HANAMKONDA: The Centre for Krishna River Basin Studies was inaugurated at NIT Warangal by Vinod Tare, emeritus professor, IIT Kanpur, and NIT Warangal director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi. The centre will prepare a comprehensive condition assessment of the Krishna river and a management plan for its rejuvenation.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi said, “The institution’s commitment to addressing water-related challenges through education makes it a significant player in the field of water resources. I am happy that NIT Warangal has been chosen by NRCD to establish the Centre for Krishna River Basin Management Studies.

