Pay Rs 5K compensation, replace defective phone or refund Rs 27K: Consumer forum orders Xiaomi

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, has ordered Xiaomi to offer a full refund of Rs 27,058 or replace a defective mobile phone that was delivered to an individual along with a Rs 5,000 compensation within 45 days, starting May 15.

The complainant, A Sangitha, who purchased the mobile phone for Rs 27,058 in July 2023, had said that the phone started to malfunction just a day after delivery. As a result, Sangitha approached the company for help and submitted the phone at an Mi authorised service centre. However, the issue persisted even after the device was serviced by the company.

The forum observed that Xiaomi delivered a malfunctioning handset and provided deficient service thereafter. The forum said that if the consumer electronics company fails to pay the aforementioned amount, an interest rate of 12% per annum will be applicable.