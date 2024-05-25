Shabbir warns Modi of defamation case

HYDERABAD: Taking serious exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that the BJP would repeal Muslim reservations, senior Congress leader and Advisor to the state government Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday sought to know how can the former speak on the subject which is sub judice.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, he also threatened to file a defamation case against the PM if he makes similar statements in future.

He said that the BJP leaders were talking about Muslim reservations instead of explaining what they have done in the last 10 years. He said that the 4% Muslim quota is not based on religion but covers 14 economically and socially backward castes among Muslims as identified by the BC Commission.

“The reservations were granted based on recommendations from the Andhra Pradesh BC Commission, creating a separate category ‘E’ among BCs. This four per cent quota benefits the poorest of poor Muslims. Excluded groups include Syed, Moghal, Pathans, Irani, Bohra and others, while socially and economically weak groups practising professions like barber, butcher, stone-crusher and washermen are included in the BC-E list,” he said.