Karimnagar: Bhagiratha tank unused for 2.5 years, 4K locals go thirsty

KARIMNAGAR: A 1.2 lakh litre capacity water tank constructed under the Mission Bhagiratha project at Vidyaranyapuri Colony near Karimnagar Railway Station, two-and-a-years ago, has allegedly never been filled with water, leaving approximately 4,000 people thirsty due to lack of drinking water supply.

RV Prabhakar, deputy engineer of Mission Bhagiratha, said that the infrastructure wing of the project constructed the tank beyond its intended location, resulting in delays in laying the pipeline as designed. “The tank has now been handed over to the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), which is in the process of laying new pipelines,” Prabhakar said.

Meanwhile, the delay in taking action by MCK authorities is attributed to a lack of funds. They now plan to lay new pipelines under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme.

Local corporator Kashetti Lavanya-Srinivas said that tenders have been finalised to lay new pipelines, and water supply is expected to commence from the middle of June.

Currently, water from the Ambedkar water tank is being supplied to Vidyaranyapuri Colony, but due to location of the area on higher level than the tank, improper water supply to the colony residents has been alleged.

A Krishna Chaitanya, a resident of the colony, said that while residents in other areas enjoy sufficient water supply from MCK, his colony sometimes has to buy water cans due to insufficient drinking water supply.