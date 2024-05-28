Karimnagar: Lab technician at government hospital reports wrong blood group

KARIMNAGAR: A lab technician at the Mother and Child Care Hospital in Karimnagar reported the wrong blood group for a pregnant woman — Sunkapaka Mounika. Instead of O positive, the technician reported her blood group as B positive.

Mounika, from Vilasagar village in Rajanna-Sircilla district, was admitted to the hospital on May 25. Doctors conducted tests and found she had low haemoglobin levels, necessitating an immediate blood transfusion. The lab had reported she has B positive blood. Her relatives searched extensively for B positive blood but could not find any. Suspecting the report, they conducted another blood group test at a private lab, which confirmed her blood group as O positive. Her relatives were shocked and confronted the hospital staff about their negligence. On May 26, another blood group test at the hospital confirmed her blood group as O positive.

When contacted, hospital superintendent Dr. Veera Reddy said that a memo had been issued to the lab in-charge for an explanation. He said the woman did not undergo a transfusion and that generally, before blood transfusion, the blood group is checked twice.