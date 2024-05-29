Nizamabad Congress MLA scouting for new camp office

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad Rural MLA R Bhupathi Reddy asked the officials to find him a new camp office building as the old one, located in Arya Nagar of Nizamabad town, is not good enough to be utilised by the legislator.

The existing MLA camp office, constructed by the previous BRS government, was utilised by the former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan.

Bhupathi Reddy, who was elected from the Nizamabad Rural constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections, decided against working from the old MLA camp office as it is very close to a 133 KV power substation and it also lacks sufficient parking space.

“I have written a letter to the RDO seeking allocation of a new premises for MLA camp office,” he said and added that it should ideally be located on the bypass road to make it accessible to people of Nizamabad Rural, Dichpally, Jakranpally, Dharpally, Indalwai and Sirikonda mandals.

“I have also made a similar request to the government on this,” he added.