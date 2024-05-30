Telangana exports up 22.9% in 2023-24

In 2023-24, the state’s share in total exports from India was 3.21 per cent.

During 2022-23, the state recorded only 3.1 per cent growth compared to 2021-22. In 2023-24, it increased to 22.9 per cent.

Within Telangana, only 10 out of 33 districts accounted 96.54 per cent of exports and most of those are the adjoining districts of Hyderabad.

Rangareddy was the top exporting district with $4,130.57 worth exports, a 105.5 per cent increase compared to last year.