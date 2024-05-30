Telangana exports up 22.9% in 2023-24

HYDERABAD: Even as the top exporting states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh recorded negative growth in 2023-24, Telangana performed well in terms of exports during the same period. Its exports increased by 22.9 per cent from 2022-23.
According to statistics provided by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) statistics, Telangana’s exports to foreign countries during 2023-24 stood at $14,025.77, making it the eighth top exporting state in the country. The state exported goods worth $11,412.4 during 2022-23.
In 2023-24, the state’s share in total exports from India was 3.21 per cent.
During 2022-23, the state recorded only 3.1 per cent growth compared to 2021-22. In 2023-24, it increased to 22.9 per cent.
Within Telangana, only 10 out of 33 districts accounted 96.54 per cent of exports and most of those are the adjoining districts of Hyderabad.
Rangareddy was the top exporting district with $4,130.57 worth exports, a 105.5 per cent increase compared to last year.