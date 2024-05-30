Telangana: GHMC mulling initiative to address urban flooding

HYDERABAD: A comprehensive stormwater drainage system covering the entire city, under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI), is under consideration by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). This will aim to permanently address the hardships experienced by residents in flood-prone areas.

Following unprecedented rains in October 2020, Hyderabad experienced flooding across the city. To prevent and mitigate future flooding, the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) wing was formed to improve the SWD system in the Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA).

Sources said the initiative will look to provide the civic body with an accurate assessment and understanding of the SWD system, including a detailed plan with specifics such as drain size, slope, depth, invert levels and all hydraulic details. The GHMC has instructed that the task be entrusted to a consulting firm with expertise in hydraulic design and structural drawings to find a feasible solution to the problem.

According to GHMC officials, the consultancy firm will be tasked with creating a comprehensive SWD plan by undertaking a thorough survey and study of the current system. This involves identifying high-priority drains, worst-affected areas and the causes of flooding, developing mitigation options and conducting detailed engineering hydraulic studies. The preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the SWDs includes Intensity Duration Frequency (IDF) curves with durations of one-, two-, and five-year return periods for the rainfall data provided by the civic body, and estimating runoff for five-year return periods. This will include a detailed plan, cost estimates and bid documents for SWDs. .

The consultancy will also handle details of shifting or replacing utilities such as drinking water lines, sewer lines, electrical lines and transformers, and trees/plants within the Right of Way (RoW) along the drain, coordinating with utility departments. It will include hydraulic and structural analysis and designs of all retaining walls, box drains, culverts, bridges, etc., for the proposed drains, along with the collection of soil samples and bearing capacity tests where required. Details of all existing connecting drains within the alignment of the proposed drain will also be included.

The selected agency must conduct a field survey of the drainage network, classify the SWDs and assess their current condition. They will suggest drains for remodelling, improvements and rehabilitation connected to the major and primary SWDs. Additionally, they will propose pollution prevention measures, and sullage division arrangements, and identify flood-prone areas, their causes and mitigation measures.