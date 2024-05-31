Denied stylish haircut by dad, 9-year-old dies by suicide

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide at Chinthagudem village in Ganagaram mandal in Mahabubabad district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as E Harsha Vardhan, a class 6 student at the Seethanagram government school.

Harsha Vardhan who came for summer holidays wanted to have a particular hair style after the prevailing fashion. But his father, Kantha Rao, a farmer, did not allow it. The boy, disappointed by his father’s refusal to his request, he took pesticide on May 26.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Gangaram and later he was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderbad on the suggestion of the doctors.

The boy died on Thursday after battling for life for four days.

Speaking to media persons, Gangram sub-inspector (SI) B Ravi stated that a case was registered under Section 174 Crpc (suspicious death) and postmortem conducted in Gandhi Hospital Hyderabad, said Ravi.